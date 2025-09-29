Nabers suffered the injury while attempting to make a leaping grab on a deep pass attempt from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart during Sunday's upset win over the Chargers. His injury is a brutal blow to both Dart's development and New York's passing game as a whole, which will now turn to Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and Jalin Hyatt as starters in three-wide sets, as well as offer further opportunities for tight end Theo Johnson. The Giants have yet to officially confirm the severity of Nabers' injury, but the second-year wideout is expected to land on IR in short order.