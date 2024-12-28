Fantasy Football
Malik Nabers Injury: Appears set to suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 8:57pm

Nabers (toe), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 17 matchup versus Indianapolis, is likely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A toe issue held Nabers to a DNP/DNP/LP progression in practice this week, but it doesn't appear that the injury will prevent him from suiting up against the Colts. The rookie wideout will be chasing a few milestones if he does indeed play, as he's three catches away from 100 and 31 receiving yards way from 1,000 for the season. Nabers is also chasing Puka Nakua's NFL rookie record of 105 receptions, though Raiders first-year tight end Brock Bowers is even closer to the mark with 101 catches on the campaign.

Malik Nabers
New York Giants
More Stats & News
