Malik Nabers Injury: Could be limited if able to play

Nabers, who is questionable for Sunday's Week 14 game against New Orleans due to a hip injury and a lingering groin issue, is expected to attempt to play but could be used in a limited role if he does suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Giants will likely want to assess Nabers during pregame warmups before deciding whether to make him active for the tilt against the Saints. It's not clear to what extent the rookie receiver would be limited if he does suit up, which puts his fantasy managers in a tough position in a critical week in many head-to-head leagues. If Nabers is ultimately ruled out or held to a reduced offensive snap count, Darius Slayton would likely be the primary beneficiary in the Giants' passing game in terms of drawing more looks from starting QB Drew Lock.