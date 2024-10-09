Fantasy Football
Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers Injury: Day-to-day, getting work on side

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 9, 2024 at 10:13am

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Nabers (concussion) is day-to-day and will get some work in on the side at practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Daboll said Nabers is "doing better," but the rookie first-round pick still hasn't progressed enough through the NFL's concussion protocol to do anything more at practice than working with trainers on the side field. Still, Nabers is making progress after not having been able to practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for New York's win over the Seahawks in Week 5. If Nabers is to suit up for Sunday's game against the Bengals he will need to pass through all phases of the five-step concussion protocol, including gaining clearance from an independent neurologist.

Malik Nabers
New York Giants
