Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers Injury: Dealing with second, minor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Nabers is listed with a groin injury and concussion on Thursday's injury report, although he was a full practice participant, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

In other words, the groin injury isn't considered serious. The big question is still whether Nabers will clear concussion protocol before Sunday's matchup with the Eagles, after missing the past two games. Thursday marked his first full practice getting injured in the closing minutes of a loss to the Cowboys on Sept. 26.

Malik Nabers
New York Giants
