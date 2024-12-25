Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malik Nabers headshot

Malik Nabers Injury: Dealing with toe injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 8:30am

Nabers was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a toe injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers hasn't been a stranger to the injury report in his rookie campaign, but aside from missing Weeks 5 and 6 due to a concussion, he's been able to suit up on game days. Nonetheless, his status will be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to play Sunday against the Colts. Since the Giants' Week 11 bye, Nabers has gathered in 36 of 60 targets for 362 yards and one touchdown over the last five contests.

Malik Nabers
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now