Malik Nabers Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Nabers (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Nabers was held out of last Friday's practice due to a hip flexor injury but still was able to suit up in Sunday's 14-11 loss to the Saints, turning a 94 percent snap share into five catches (on 10 targets) for 79 yards. The Giants contained Nabers to work on the side Wednesday, per Duggan, but the rookie wide receiver doesn't appear in danger of missing this Sunday's game against the Ravens as a result of the injury.