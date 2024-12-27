Fantasy Football
Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Nabers (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Nabers returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, after missing practice Wednesday/Thursday and telling reporters he considers himself a game-day decision. The Giants and Colts are scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which means Nabers' availability (or lack thereof) will be known by 11:30 a.m. ET.

Malik Nabers
New York Giants
More Stats & News
