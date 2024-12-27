Malik Nabers Injury: Listed as questionable

Nabers (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Nabers returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, after missing practice Wednesday/Thursday and telling reporters he considers himself a game-day decision. The Giants and Colts are scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which means Nabers' availability (or lack thereof) will be known by 11:30 a.m. ET.