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Malik Nabers Injury: Needs to take contact before game action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Giants head coach John Harbaugh said after Tuesday's practice that Nabers (knee) will need to take contact before getting cleared to play Week 1 against the Cowboys, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. "He won't go through the rest of the summer in a red [no-contact] jersey," Harbaugh said. "He's going to have to get bumped around and hit and fronted up. You just have to feel that and know how to deal with it to protect yourself."

Nabers cleared a major hurdle in his recovery from a torn ACL by taking part in team portions of practice Monday and Tuesday, though he donned the red jersey on both days. Harbaugh noted that Nabers responded well to increasing his overall number of reps from Monday to Tuesday, and the third-year wideout should see his workload gradually increase as the start of the regular season draws closer. The Giants are unlikely to clear Nabers to play in either of their final two preseason games, but assuming he ditches the no-contact jersey at some point during Week 1 prep (or before then), he's expected to be available for the regular-season opener.

Malik Nabers
New York Giants
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