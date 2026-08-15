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Malik Nabers Injury: Not suited up for exhibition opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 11:02am

Nabers (knee) isn't in uniform for Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The Giants seemingly will play a lot of starters for the first exhibition under a new coaching staff. Nabers, of course, won't be one of them, having just recently taken some reps in team drills while wearing a non-contact jersey. He's making a bid to play Week 1, but it'll be hard to manage even a cameo this preseason when the games are already starting and he hasn't been cleared for contact. With JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Jalin Hyatt (ankle) also unavailable Saturday, the Giants could take an extended look at young receivers like Malachi Fields and Dalen Cambre -- the only two WRs on the roster besides Nabers who are still on their rookie contracts.

Malik Nabers
New York Giants
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