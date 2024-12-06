Malik Nabers Injury: Officially listed as questionable

Nabers (hip) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Nabers' status for Week 14 looks truly up-in-the-air due to a hip flexor sustained during Friday's practice. The rookie first-rounder's hip issue unrelated to the groin injury he's dealt with throughout the season, and which limited him in practice Thursday. Final word on Nabers' availability, or lack thereof, may not arrive until roughly 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Nabers does manage to suit up versus New Orleans, he'll work to break his streak of seven consecutive scoreless games.