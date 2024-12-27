Fantasy Football
Malik Nabers headshot

Malik Nabers Injury: Optimism for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Nabers (toe), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Rapoport, Nabers "looked good" in his return to practice Friday as a limited participant. This report follows coach Brian Daboll telling Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site that he's "hopeful" the rookie wide receiver will be able to suit up this weekend. Ultimately, Nabers' status will be clarified about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

