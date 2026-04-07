Malik Nabers Injury: Present for voluntary workouts

Nabers (knee - ACL) is present for the Giants' first day of voluntary workouts Tuesday.

Nabers is progressing from a right ACL tear suffered Week 4 of last season, and GM Joe Schoen said late March that he's "hopeful" the star wide receiver will be ready to play by Week 1 of the 2026 campaign, per Dan Salomone of the team's official site. While it remains to be seen when Nabers will be ready to resume handling some form of on-field drills, it's encouraging to see him already in-house and building familiarity with new head coach John Harbaugh. In addition to incumbent complementary wideout Darius Slayton, New York's passing game has added Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin and TE Isaiah Likely this offseason.