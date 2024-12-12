Malik Nabers Injury: Remains limited in practice

Nabers (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Nabers hasn't been a full participant in any of the Giants' last four practices, but he appears to be in a better spot in the health front this week. He's turned in a pair of limited practices to begin Week 15 prep, whereas he sat out last Friday's session entirely before being deemed questionable ahead of last Sunday's game against the Saints. Nabers ultimately suited up for a 14-11 loss to New Orleans and played 93 percent of the offensive snaps on his way to five receptions for 79 yards on 10 targets, and he apparently emerged from that contest no worse for the wear. Even if Nabers remains limited in the Giants' final practice of the week Friday and takes a designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens, he should still be in good position to play.