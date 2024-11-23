Malik Nabers Injury: Seems likely for Sunday

Nabers (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Nabers didn't practice Friday, which immediately drew alarm bells from fantasy managers, but evidently the move was on the precautionary side, as the rookie has been dealing with this injury to a certain degree for much of the season. The Buccaneers have one of the worst pass defenses in the league, but it'll be interesting to see how many targets Nabers will be in line for with new quarterback Tommy DeVito at the helm. Expect official confirmation of Nabers' status to come before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.