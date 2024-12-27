Malik Nabers Injury: Slated to practice Friday

Head coach Brian Daboll noted that Nabers (toe) is in line to practice Friday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Per the report, Daboll is "hopeful" regarding the status of both Nabers (toe) and running back Tyrone Tracy (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Colts. Friday's final injury report will reveal the duo's official game designations, but Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com relayed Thursday that the wideout considers himself "game-day decision" for the Giants' 1:00 ET kickoff.