Malik Nabers Injury: Status in question for Sunday

Nabers (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers was absent from the open portion of Friday's practice and eventually went down as a non-participant due to a groin injury, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He also tended to a groin issue back in Week 7 when he was attempting to return from the concussion protocol, but he's suited up in all four games in the meantime, combining for 26 catches (on 42 targets) for 221 yards and no touchdowns. In the locker room Friday, Nabers told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that he expects to play this weekend, but his status won't be clarified until approximately 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.