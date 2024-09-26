Malik Nabers Injury: Suffers concussion against Cowboys

Nabers suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 20-15 loss to the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Nabers attempted to make a catch along the sideline on one of the Giants' final possessions of the game. He landed hard on the turf and was escorted to the locker room by the training staff. Prior to his exit, Nabers continued his impressive rookie season by tunring15 targets into 12 catches for 115 yards.