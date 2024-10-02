Malik Nabers Injury: Won't practice Wednesday

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Nabers (concussion) won't participate in practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Daboll said Nabers is in the "early stages" of the NFL's concussion protocol and "day-to-day," per Patricia Traina of SI.com. The rookie first-round pick will need to fully pass through the NFL's five-step protocol -- including gaining clearance from an independent neurologist -- before being given the green light to return to the field, making him uncertain for Sunday's road matchup against the Seahawks. The impressive rookie will at least benefit from a few extra days to get healthy, given that he was placed in the concussion protocol last Thursday, during New York's 20-15 loss to Dallas.