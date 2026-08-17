Malik Nabers Injury: Works in team drills for first time
Nabers (knee) logged reps in 11-on-11 drills while donning a red non-contact jersey during Monday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Previously, Nabers' hadn't worked in full-speed live team drills, but he expanded his workload to that context Monday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee Week 4 of last season. It's a another step in the right direction for Nabers, but he presumably will need to stack days with 11-on-11 drills and also ditch the non-contact jersey before the Giants will consider allowing him to suit up in games.
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