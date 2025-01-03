Malik Nabers News: Cleared to play

Nabers (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, pa reports.

Nabers was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, after playing through the same toe injury last week and putting up a 7-171-2 receiving line against Indianapolis. He'll close out his rookie season against a Philadelphia defense that's arguably been the best in the league this season but likely will be resting a lot of key players this week.