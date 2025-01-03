Fantasy Football
Malik Nabers headshot

Malik Nabers News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Nabers (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, pa reports.

Nabers was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, after playing through the same toe injury last week and putting up a 7-171-2 receiving line against Indianapolis. He'll close out his rookie season against a Philadelphia defense that's arguably been the best in the league this season but likely will be resting a lot of key players this week.

Malik Nabers
New York Giants
More Stats & News
