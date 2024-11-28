Malik Nabers News: Eight catches in Thanksgiving loss

Nabers brought in eight of 13 targets for 69 yards and rushed once for four yards in the Giants' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.

Nabers led the Giants in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, as head coach Brian Daboll made good on his pledge to get his top wideout the ball early in the game. Nabers drew three targets and got a carry on the Giants' first drive, and his overall target tally tied for his highest since the first meeting of the season with the Cowboys in Week 4. Nevertheless, Nabers failed to clear 70 receiving yards for the fourth consecutive contest and continues to mostly see short-area looks from all the quarterbacks he's played with. He'll next take aim at a Saints secondary capable of sticky coverage in a Week 14 home matchup on Sunday, Dec. 8.