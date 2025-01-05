Malik Nabers News: Finds end zone in finale

Nabers caught five of eight targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Eagles.

The rookie wideout appeared headed for a quiet afternoon until he connected with Drew Lock for a 45-yard score in the fourth quarter. Nabers led all first-year players with 109 receptions in only 15 appearances, turning them into 1,204 yards and seven TDs on 170 targets -- second in the entire NFL in target volume behind Ja'Marr Chase's 175. Those numbers are even more impressive when you factor in the QB turmoil the Giants went through in 2024, and if the team can bring in a new long-term starter this offseason to develop some chemistry with Nabers, he could deliver truly elite numbers across the board in 2025.