Malik Nabers headshot

Malik Nabers News: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 12:59pm

Nabers (knee/foot) practiced fully Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers followed up a limited session Wednesday with full participation one day later, paving the way for the standout rookie to be available Sunday in Atlanta. He'll be taking on a Falcons defense that has allowed the fifth-most YPT (8.44) and most receiving touchdowns (20) to opposing wideouts in 14 games this season.

