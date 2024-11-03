Malik Nabers News: Nine second-half catches in loss

Nabers caught nine of 11 targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Commanders.

Nabers didn't catch his only first-half target as Daniel Jones had zero passing yards at halftime. The rookie receiver came alive in the second half, as his team-high reception and yardage totals included a two-yard catch on which Nabers managed to stretch the ball out and just barely convert on fourth-and-2 in the third quarter. Nabers has totaled at least 11 targets in five of his first seven NFL games, and he'll likely stay busy when the Giants travel to Munich, Germany to face the Panthers in Week 10.