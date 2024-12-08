Fantasy Football
Malik Nabers News: Suiting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Nabers (groin/hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers has been cleared to play after taking a questionable tag into the weekend following a limited practice Thursday and an absence from practice Friday due to a lingering groin injury as well as a hip flexor injury. Though Nabers should start as he normally does, Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that the star rookie will likely handle "more of a limited role," making him a riskier lineup option than normal. Nabers will also be working with starting quarterback Drew Lock for the second game in a row.

