Malik Nabers News: Targeted 10 times

Nabers recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Panthers. He added one rush for minus-2 yards.

Daniel Jones had only 54 passing yards at halftime, which predictably affected all of the Giants' pass catchers. Nabers managed to salvage his day in the second half while being primarily used in the short areas of the field, though he did pop a long catch of 19 yards early in the fourth quarter. He was also forced to miss a significant amount of the final quarter while undergoing a concussion evaluation, though he did return to the field. Nabers has now topped 60 yards only once in his last four games, though he has double-digit targets in each of his last three contests and will remain the focal point of New York's offense.