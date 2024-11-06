Malik Turner News: Out in San Francisco

Turner was cut from the 49ers' practice squad Wednesday.

Turner signed with San Francisco's practice squad Oct. 23, but it now appears the team has decided to move in another direction. The Illinois product most recently appeared in two regular-season games with the 49ers in 2022, playing almost strictly on special teams (49 of 50 total snaps on special teams). In a corresponding move, the 49ers signed veteran wide receiver Russell Gage to their practice squad.