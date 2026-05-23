Malik Verdon News: Has been participating in OTAs

Verdon (shoulder) has been taking part in Atlanta's OTAs.

Verdon signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent last May but didn't see any time during his rookie campaign. He began the season on the reserve/non-football injury list, and though he was designated to return in mid-November, Verdon ultimately wasn't activated. Verdon now appears to be back to health and will have a chance during the preseason to compete for a depth spot in the Falcons' secondary.