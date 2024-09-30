Fantasy Football
Malik Washington headshot

Malik Washington News: Active versus Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 30, 2024 at 9:37pm

Washington (quadriceps) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Titans.

Washington thus is slated to make his regular-season debut after missing the Dolphins' first three games. In his return to action, the 2024 sixth-rounder will be in the mix (along with Braxton Berrios and Dee Eskridge) to log snaps behind top wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but until Washington gets a full and productive game in, the rookie out of Virginia will remain a speculative fantasy option.

Malik Washington
Miami Dolphins
