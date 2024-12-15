Fantasy Football
Malik Washington

Malik Washington News: Breaks out in Week 15 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Washington secured five of six targets for 52 yards during Miami's 20-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Washington led the Dolphins in receiving yardage, though Tyreek Hill (2-36-0 on seven targets) and tight end Jonnu Smith (9-48-1 on 11 targets) were both peppered by Tua Tagovailoa with more opportunities. Still, following the Dolphins' decision to move on from Odell Beckham, it's encouraging to see Washington making the most of his No. 3 role, which earned him increased involvement after Jaylen Waddle (knee) departed in the first half Sunday. Washington's next task will be to keep up his momentum versus San Francisco in Week 16.

Malik Washington
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
