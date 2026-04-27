Malik Washington News: Dolphins add three WRs in NFL Draft

Washington (thumb) is facing increased competition for targets and snaps after Miami selected three rookie wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft, Julio Vasquez of USA Today reports.

Washington remains a major beneficiary of the Dolphins' decision to trade Jaylen Waddle to Denver and cut Tyreek Hill (ACL) this offseason, with an argument to be made that he stands as the No. 1 WR for new QB Malik Willis even after Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell were signed in free agency. Miami adding two third-round rookie wideouts in Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell (ACL), plus Kevin Coleman in the fifth round, doesn't necessarily knock Washington out of the mix for the top spot, but the 2024 sixth-rounder is now facing significantly more competition for targets in what may be a run-first offense led by RB De'Von Achane and Willis' dual-threat abilities. Washington posted 427 total yards on offense and four TDs while also thriving in the return game last season, and he's presumably recovered from the thumb injury he sustained Week 18.