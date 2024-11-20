Malik Washington News: Four touches against Raiders

Washington caught all three of his targets for 11 yards and added one rush for seven yards in Sunday's 34-19 win over the Raiders.

Washington's 40 percent snap share Sunday was his largest of the season, though the rookie wideout was unable to produce much on his four total touches in the contest. The Dolphins have made it a point to get the ball in his hands a few times in recent weeks, hoping for a spark in what has been an underwhelming offensive attack compared to Miami's high-powered offense in 2023. Even so, Washington lacks enough usage to make him fantasy relevant behind fellow wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham. The Dolphins are set to host the Patriots in Week 12.