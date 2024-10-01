Malik Washington News: Logs first career catch

Washington secured his only target for eight yards during Miami's 31-12 loss to the Titans on Monday night.

Washington played 26 percent of the offensive snaps in his NFL debut. The rookie sixth-round pick missed the first three games of the season due to a quadriceps injury, but he played the same amount in Monday's loss to Tennessee as Braxton Berrios and Dee Eskridge, who was elevated from the practice squad. Washington will look to earn a bigger role against the Patriots on the road in Week 5.