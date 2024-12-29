Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malik Washington headshot

Malik Washington News: Nets 30 yards Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 7:16pm

Washington finished with four receptions on five targets for 41 yards while losing 11 yards on his only carry in Sunday's 20-3 win over Cleveland.

Washington squandered another starting opportunity when he lost 11 yards on his only rushing attempt to further dampen a modest receiving day (4-41-0). The sixth-round rookie is not shaping up to be a strong fantasy play in Week 18, especially if injured starter Jaylen Waddle (knee) is able to recover from his current injury. Washington should be considered only a deep-league option in next Sunday's scheduled tilt against the Jets.

Malik Washington
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now