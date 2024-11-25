Malik Washington News: Quiet in win over New England

Washington secured one of two targets for one yard during Sunday's 34-15 win over the Patriots.

Washington also gained two yards on his only carry and returned two punts for a total of 15 yards. The rookie sixth-round pick remains relegated to a depth role, but he's demonstrated versatility in recent weeks, having logged exactly one carry in each of his last four appearances. Still, as long as Washington and veteran Odell Beckham continue to split No. 3 reps behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, neither will have a path to the volume necessary for notable fantasy production. Washington's next chance to build some momentum will come on the road versus Green Bay on Thursday night.