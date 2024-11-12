Malik Washington News: Scores first career TD
Washington secured one of two targets for 17 yards during Monday's 23-15 win over the Rams. He also scored an 18-yard rushing touchdown on his only carry.
The rookie sixth-round pick showcased his dynamic speed in limited opportunities Week 10, with his first career touchdown coming on an end-around in which he benefited from De'Von Achane acting as a misdirection. He also worked as the Dolphins' top punt returner, racking up 21 yards on three fielded returns. After a strong primetime performance, Washington may be able to push for more involvement versus the Raiders in Week 11.
