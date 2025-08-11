Washington kicked off Miami's preseason opener with the starting offense, though Tyreek Hill (oblique) and Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed) were both held out with injuries, so it was Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Dee Eskridge who joined him in three-wide sets. Interestingly, though, Washington was tremendously involved on the lone drive he played, drawing targets on four of the five routes he ran, while also taking a designed end-around for a six-yard gain. The second-year pro appears to have an early lead on Westbrook-Ikhine in competition for the No. 3 receiver role behind Hill and Waddle.