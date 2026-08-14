Malik Washington News: Team-high catch total in preseason loss

Washington brought in all three targets for 15 yards in the Dolphins' 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday.

The third-year pro's catch total led the Dolphins on the night, as Washington opened the game with the first-team offense and recorded his first two catches, which netted 12 yards, on Miami's first two plays from scrimmage. Washington supplied a career-best 46 receptions in 2025, and he currently heads up Miami's wide-receiver depth chart heading into the Dolphins' second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 22 at home against the Giants.