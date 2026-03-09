Malik Willis headshot

Malik Willis News: Gets three-year deal with Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 9:58am

Willis agreed to terms on a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Dolphins on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Willis will reunites with a pair of familiar faces from his time in Green Bay as he heads to Miami, in the form of new Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley and new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. His signing coincides with the announced impending release of Tua Tagovialoa as a post june-1 cut, signaling the start of a new era at quarterback for the Dolphins. Across 11 combined regular-season appearances in Green Bay over the last two years, Willis completed an impressive 78 percent of his pass attempts for 972 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions, in addition to 42 carries for 261 yards and three scores. While the Dolphins still need to provide Willis with reliable playmakers beyond wideout Jaylen Waddle (ribs) and running back De'Von Achane, the quarterback's dynamic athleticism and dual-threat abilities signal potential elite fantasy upside if things break right in his new landing spot.

