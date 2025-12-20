Willis was effective for the majority of his time in the game after Love exited following a sack, eventually throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs late in the third quarter to extend a narrow 6-3 lead. Willis also spearheaded a 10-play drive in the fourth quarter that culminated in a field goal, but after marching Green Bay down into Bears territory on the first drive of overtime, Willis failed to secure a fourth-down snap and negated the Packers' chances of keeping the possession going. The Bears took over and closed out the comeback win four plays later on a Caleb Williams touchdown pass to DJ Moore, closing out an otherwise effective performance by Willis on a sour note. If Love is unable to clear concussion protocol in time for next Saturday night's Week 17 home showdown against the Ravens, Willis will draw the start.