Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malik Willis headshot

Malik Willis News: Puts in full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 12:08pm

Willis (thumb) was a full practice participant Thursday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

One day removed from being limited due to a right thumb injury Wednesday, Willis didn't have any restrictions on his practice reps. The same can be said for No. 1 QB Jordan Love, who "looked good," per coach Matt LaFleur. With Love seemingly past the right elbow injury that he sustained this past Sunday against the Bears, Willis will settle back into his backup role for Sunday's wild-card game in Philadelphia.

Malik Willis
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now