Mansoor Delane headshot

Mansoor Delane News: Lands with Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 5:51pm

The Chiefs selected Delane in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, sixth overall.

Kansas City traded up from the ninth pick to snag the sixth choice from the Browns. Delane was evidently coveted by the Chiefs to the point that they could not bear to miss out on him, and that's not terribly shocking given that the Rams poached both of the Chiefs' prior starting corners -- Trent McDuffie (trade) and Jaylen Watson (free agency) -- earlier this offseason. Delane (6-feet, 182 pounds) initially built up his game at Virginia Tech, where he was a memorable true-freshman starter before transferring to LSU for his fourth collegiate season. With so much quality experience and production to with his 4.38-second pro day 40, it's understandable why the Chiefs were determined to reel in Delane as their new CB1.

Mansoor Delane
Kansas City Chiefs
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