Mansoor Delane News: Takes contact in practice
Delane (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Monday, Jesse Newell of The Athletic reports.
The first-round pick had not been able to practice yet in full pads during training camp due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in May during OTAs. Delane is projected to start on the outside for Kansas City as a rookie.
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