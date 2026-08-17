Mansoor Delane headshot

Mansoor Delane News: Takes contact in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Delane (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Monday, Jesse Newell of The Athletic reports.

The first-round pick had not been able to practice yet in full pads during training camp due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in May during OTAs. Delane is projected to start on the outside for Kansas City as a rookie.

Mansoor Delane
Kansas City Chiefs
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