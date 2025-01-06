Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcedes Lewis headshot

Marcedes Lewis News: One reception in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Lewis played in 17 games for the Bears, catching is lone target for two yards.

Lewis played 20 percent of the snaps, though he was primarily used as a blocker. The veteran will be an unrestricted free agent who will turn 41 years old this offseason. If Lewis chooses to sign with a team, he'll likely resume a similar role to the one that had him being targeted 13 times over the last three years.

Marcedes Lewis
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now