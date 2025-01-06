Marcedes Lewis News: One reception in 2024
Lewis played in 17 games for the Bears, catching is lone target for two yards.
Lewis played 20 percent of the snaps, though he was primarily used as a blocker. The veteran will be an unrestricted free agent who will turn 41 years old this offseason. If Lewis chooses to sign with a team, he'll likely resume a similar role to the one that had him being targeted 13 times over the last three years.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now