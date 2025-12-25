Lewis has bounced between Denver's active roster and practice squad multiple times this season, and he's now slated to suit up for what will be his fifth regular-season appearance of 2025 with the team. Across his prior four appearances Lewis wasn't targeted a single time, so he stands to again contribute mostly as a blocker on Christmas Day. Now a member of the Broncos' active roster, Lewis will be eligible to suit up for both of the team's remaining regular-season games, as well as the entire postseason.