Marcelino McCrary-Ball headshot

Marcelino McCrary-Ball Injury: Gets ERFA tender from New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 6:44am

The Jets exercised an exclusive rights free agent tender on McCrary-Ball (hamstring) on Thursday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

McCrary-Ball appeared in just five games for the Jets in 2025 due to a hamstring injury, though the linebacker did finish with a career-high 23 tackles (11 solo). He played on 106 defensive snaps last year after seeing just three in 2023 and '24 combined.

Marcelino McCrary-Ball
New York Jets
More Stats & News
