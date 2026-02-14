Marcelino McCrary-Ball Injury: Limited to five games in 2025
McCrary-Ball (hamstring) had 23 tackles (11 solo) in five appearances in 2025.
McCrary-Ball missed Weeks 4 through 11 due to a hamstring injury, then returned for two weeks before aggravating the injury and missing the remainder of the season. He had at least five tackles in four of his five appearances to set a career high in that category after notching only seven tackles across his first two NFL campaigns. The linebacker is an Exclusive Rights Free Agent heading into his age-27 season.
