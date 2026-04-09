Marcelino McCrary-Ball News: Officially sticking around New York
McCrary-Ball (hamstring) and the Jets agreed on a one-year contract Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
McCrary-Ball was tendered by New York as an exclusive right free agent in March, and the two sides officially put pen to paper Wednesday. The linebacker was dealing with a hamstring injury late in the 2025 campaign, but he now appears to be back to full health. The 27-year-old will provide the Jets with an additional depth option behind Francisco Mauigoa (neck) and Mykal Walker in 2026.
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