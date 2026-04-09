Marcelino McCrary-Ball headshot

Marcelino McCrary-Ball News: Officially sticking around New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

McCrary-Ball (hamstring) and the Jets agreed on a one-year contract Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

McCrary-Ball was tendered by New York as an exclusive right free agent in March, and the two sides officially put pen to paper Wednesday. The linebacker was dealing with a hamstring injury late in the 2025 campaign, but he now appears to be back to full health. The 27-year-old will provide the Jets with an additional depth option behind Francisco Mauigoa (neck) and Mykal Walker in 2026.

Marcelino McCrary-Ball
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcelino McCrary-Ball See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcelino McCrary-Ball See More
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
10 days ago
NFL Picks: Jets vs Dolphins Monday Night Football Best Bets
NFL
NFL Picks: Jets vs Dolphins Monday Night Football Best Bets
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
192 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 4: Top Risers and Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 4: Top Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
198 days ago