Marcelino McCrary-Ball News: Officially sticking around New York

McCrary-Ball (hamstring) and the Jets agreed on a one-year contract Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

McCrary-Ball was tendered by New York as an exclusive right free agent in March, and the two sides officially put pen to paper Wednesday. The linebacker was dealing with a hamstring injury late in the 2025 campaign, but he now appears to be back to full health. The 27-year-old will provide the Jets with an additional depth option behind Francisco Mauigoa (neck) and Mykal Walker in 2026.