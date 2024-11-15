Marcellas Dial News: Good to go for Week 11

Dial (concussion) practiced in full Friday and carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams.

Dial was diagnosed with a concussion during the Patriots' Week 10 win over the Bears. He was able to increase his participation across practice this week, and he has been cleared by an independent neurologist ahead of Sunday's game. The rookie sixth-round pick has mostly played on special teams this season and has logged four tackles (two solo) and one forced fumble across 10 regular-season games.